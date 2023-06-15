Purdue Volleyball Releases 2023 Schedule

The volleyball team announced yesterday their official schedule for the 2023 season. Purdue faithful will get a chance to watch the Boilers 17 times in Holloway gymnasium between their non-conference and conference opponents.

Big Ten Play beings September 22 against Maryland and the first home match will be against Nebraska the following week.

Purdue reached the NCAA tournament for the eighth consecutive second round appearance before falling to Louisville last season. Coach Shondell also reached his fourteenth 20-win season as head coach.

The Boilers have a loaded roster of talent and experience this season. Powerhouse and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Eva Hudson returns who led the Big Ten in kills and points along with All-Big Ten Second Team honorees Raven Colvin and Maddie Schermerhorn.

There’s a lot of new faces this year including PrepVolleyball’s No.1 ranked recruit Chloe Chicoine. Chicoine was a three-time 1st team All-State honoree and helped lead McCutcheon high school to the 4A State Championship in 2021. She was also awarded the first Indiana’s Ms. Volleyball her senior year.

After Megan Renner medically retired this spring due to another torn ACL, Shondell recruited 5th year transfer, setter Lorrin Poulter from the University of Denver. Rounding out his No.3 recruiting class is setter Taylor Anderson, right-side hitter Grace Heaney, DS Julia Kane, DS Rachel Williams and outside hitter Kenna Wollard.