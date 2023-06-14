80 Days until Football: Bennett Boehnlein

Bennett Boehnlein

Redshirt Freshman

Punter

6’ 3” 200 lbs.

The countdown is down to 80 and today we spotlight the redshirt freshman Bennett Boehnlein. Boehnlein is a walk-on transfer from Western Kentucky that came under Brohm but decided to stay amidst the coaching change.

In high school he played for St. Xavier out of Louisville. He averaged just under 40 yards a punt and also started as tight end.

Jack Ansell will presumably remain in the starting punter role this year and Boehnlein will be competing with Brendan Cropsey for backup.