Future of Purdue Basketball Well Represented at USA Basketball U19

The start of Purdue basketball seems to be forever away for those of us that love pledge basketball, but there is still news to be found out there in the wide world if one only knows where to look. Purdue basketball under Matt Painter has had a great relationship with USA Basketball. In recent years Purdue has seen Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey, Carsen Edwards, and Trevion Williams all get a go with Team USA. Zach Edey of course had his run with Team Canada. Well, it seems like this year is no exception as Purdue has two young players who made the most recent cut on the U19 team.

Six high school players have made the first cut here at #USABMU19



Kanon Catchings

Dylan Harper

Ian Jackson

Tre Johnson

Asa Newell

Cam Scott https://t.co/FUFJaylEZz — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) June 12, 2023

Kanon Catchings and Myles Colvin both make the finalists for USA Basketball U-19 team https://t.co/SLM6IzcsUQ — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) June 13, 2023

From these 18 players there will be 12 on the final roster. From USA Basketball:

Selected from 30 training camp invitees, the finalists will compete for 12 spots on the team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Though the article doesn’t provide a specific final cut date it must be fast approaching with their first game coming up on June 24th. Should both Colvin and Catchings make it they would represent 1/6th of the best players in the USA under the age of 19 and that’s pretty darn cool. Keep an eye on this space for final roster announcements. This is nothing but good news for the Boilermakers.