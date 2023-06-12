82 Days To Purdue Football: Drew Biber

This former Northern Illinois pledge committed to Purdue just five days after receiving the scholarship offer, and we love to see that.

Drew Biber

RS Sophomore

Cedarburg, WI (Cedarburg)

6’5” - 225 lbs.

Tight End

2023 Projection: Rotational TE, Special Teams

Drew Biber is approaching his third year at Purdue and has shown astronomical growth just between his freshman season in 2021, when he appeared in just two games (allowing him to keep his redshirt) and his redshirt freshman season, when he appeared in 13 of last season’s games.

Here’s the fun part: sure his role on offense was limited, and he only posted one reception for six yards, but he also played some snaps on defense and recorded an assisted tackle.

The former three-star recruit will likely see some time as the third tight end on the depth chart but will certainly see some time on special teams. Will he play more snaps on the defensive side? Only time will tell, but with the departure of Payne Durham, the tight ends room can use all the in-game experience is can get with Paul Piferi stepping into a leadership role and Garrett Miller, presumed to be TE1, returning from an injury that made him miss all of the 2022 season.

I expect to see Biber see a few more targets this year and of course, that he’ll spend plenty of time on special teams. Let’s say something a little lower than Paul Piferi’s numbers last year (10 receptions, 143 yards); I think the kid gets seven or eight receptions for around 100 yards and matching Piferi’s one touchdown.

He’s not quite there yet, but I like what he’s doing this early on in his career. With Piferi in his last year of eligibility, come this time next year, Biber will find himself in a position for exponentially more playing time in the 2024 season.