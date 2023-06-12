Purdue Men’s Basketball Officially Set to Take on Arizona in Indianapolis

What has already been shaping up to be a monster of a non-conference schedule just officially went up a level today when Purdue announced that they’ve finalized an agreement to take on the Arizona Wildcats next season. As per usual it was announced via tweet.

⬆️ vs. ⬇️ in Indy.



: Arizona

: December 16

: @GainbridgeFH

ℹ️: Indy Classic pic.twitter.com/Iqn3GniIxe — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 12, 2023

As you can see by the date this game will take over the spot in the schedule previously held by the now defunct Crossroads Classic because someone got too big for their britches.

As I said at the top the non-conference schedule for next season is already loaded with a game against Xavier, Alabama in Toronto, as well as a Maui Invitational filed that includes the likes of Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UCLA. While we don’t know Purdue’s exact opponents in that tournament yet, there are no gimmes there.

Arizona sits in most WAY TOO EARLY top 25s hovering around the number 10 mark. Purdue also lands generally in the top 3. I don’t put much stock in these sort of early rankings, especially this early, but it does show that much is expected of both of these teams. Arizona finished last season 28-7 while losing in the first round to Princeton. Losing in the first round...how embarrassing...ugh. Arizona has added three players via transfer with one name you might recognize and that’s former North Carolina Tarheel Caleb Love. How will he fit in with this Wildcat squad? Too early to tell but he’s certainly talented enough to make a difference.

Purdue basketball has added a marquee name to what was already looking like a non-conference slate that will set the team up nicely for a good body of work come March. This game will be yet another test for a Purdue team for which much is expected.