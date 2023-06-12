 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska & The Big Ten West - Who is Slumming It?

Ryan and I talk about this misguided tweet and the newly released Purdue schedule information.

By jumboheroes and PURB97
/ new
Nebraska Spring Football Game Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Ryan and I are back at you to discuss one of the strangest tweets we’ve seen about the upcoming changes to the Big Ten football scheduling process. I can’t possibly do it justice.

The unbridled and untamed arrogance here is just stunning in its scope. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are slumming it in the Big Ten West? Nebraska? In football? In the 2020s? The 2010s? This Nebraska?

I just can’t wrap my head around it. So Ryan and I had to talk about it. I was more fired up than him. You’ll be able to tell.

Then we talk about the recent scheduling news for both Purdue football and Purdue basketball plus the return of Sasha Stefanovic to the Boilermakers. Give us a listen.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...