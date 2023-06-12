Nebraska & The Big Ten West - Who is Slumming It?

Ryan and I are back at you to discuss one of the strangest tweets we’ve seen about the upcoming changes to the Big Ten football scheduling process. I can’t possibly do it justice.

Michigan, UCLA, USC and Ohio State all on tap in-conference for 2025. This is the world the #Huskers live in now. It beats slumming in the Big Ten West. Bring it on. But with a new world comes adjustment, writes @tomshatelOWH.https://t.co/9ZgfU3NhV0 — World-Herald Huskers (@OWHhuskers) June 11, 2023

The unbridled and untamed arrogance here is just stunning in its scope. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are slumming it in the Big Ten West? Nebraska? In football? In the 2020s? The 2010s? This Nebraska?

I just can’t wrap my head around it. So Ryan and I had to talk about it. I was more fired up than him. You’ll be able to tell.

Then we talk about the recent scheduling news for both Purdue football and Purdue basketball plus the return of Sasha Stefanovic to the Boilermakers. Give us a listen.