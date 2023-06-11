(Less Than) 84 Days to Purdue Football - Preston Terrell

Preston Terrell - Sophomore (RS)

Brownsburg, IN (Brownsburg HS)

6’3”, 195 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projections: Contributor at WR

As a true freshman Terrell redshirted because there was so much talent ahead of him, but with Purdue deep into the depth chart in the Music City Bowl he did see action late in the game.

During the 2022 season Terrell saw what I would argue were his first extended minutes during his Purdue career. While he didn’t stuff the stat sheet he found a way to get on the field and that will serve him well this season as the WR room remains in flux. Especially after the recent (de-commitment? transfer? vanishing?) of Corey Gammage. During 2022 Terrell played in two games but in his second bowl game. During the game against Indiana State he caught two passes for a total of 12 yards. He did appear in that Bowl Game of which we do not speak that was sponsored by some sort of Cheezy cracker. However, he did not record a reception as the offense struggled mightily.

Terrell has put in the work and with a WR room that is currently looking for playmakers he will be given every opportunity to prove himself. He showed what he could do at Carmel facing some of the state’s best. If he can continue to show that he can find himself as a contributor in 2023.