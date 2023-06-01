93 Days to Purdue Football: Prince James Boyd Jr.

Prince James Boyd Jr.

Redshirt Senior- Recruiting Class of 2021

New Haven, Connecticut - Milford Academy

6’1 290

Defensive End

2023 Projection - Backup Defensive End

Prince James Boyd Jr comes into his redshirt Senior season with a familiar path to college football. Coming out of New Haven, Connecticut, Boyd first took the JuCo route, committing to Independence Community College (you may know it from Last Chance U). Boyd spent one season playing for the Pirates and earned 1st team all conference, resulting in several offers from D1 schools. Initially committing to Texas State, the then DT would then commit to Purdue under Jeff Brohm.

POWER MOVES ONLY‼️ pic.twitter.com/eCpdiSREOt — PrinceJames Boyd Jr (@PRIME__9) May 25, 2021

In two seasons at Purdue, Boyd has played in a rotation on the defensive line, amassing 19 tackles and half a sack. The majority of his playing time came in 2022 as he played in 13 games for the Boilermakers. Under new DC Kevin Kane, he will now make the move from DT to DE to better fit with the new scheme. Again, there will be a large rotation at this position, but the spot is one of the most important. Look for Prince James Boyd Jr to use this role to continue to rise.