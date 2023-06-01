Zach Edey is Back - Let’s Talk About It!

Things were starting to turn last night for a lot of Purdue fans as the hours ticked away and there was no news about Zach Edey’s possible return. I’ll admit even for me, the perpetual optimist, it began to get a little sweaty. But then, we got the announcement that Edey was ready to run it back.

Lucky for you all that gave Ryan and I time to boot up the laptops, hop on the microphones, and record a new podcast for you all. We talk the timing, the release, and what it means for Purdue basketball to have Zach Edey back. Does this mean Purdue is a Big Ten favorite? Does this mean they have additional pressure for next year? Will Zach Edey be the preseason favorite for National Player of the Year?

Plus, I push Ryan to make some bold predictions now that Edey is back and the roster is set.