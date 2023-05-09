Zach Edey Earns NBA Combine Invite

The invites for the NBA Draft Combine were sent out today and to no ones surprise, Zach Edey made the cut.

Here is the full combine list, per the NBA. Note that Victor Wembanyama is not participating, with his season still in progress in France. pic.twitter.com/ddPGSkeQFg — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 9, 2023

Since Edey declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility, this was always the next step. This does not move the needle one way or another on him coming back to Purdue for a final season.

The NBA Draft Combine will take place in Chicago next week. Dates listed are from May 15-21st. Much like the NFL Combine this will include drills and interviews with coaches/GMs/Scouts/Other fancy people in suits. After winning basically every major award in college basketball this year the vast majority of folks that Edey talks to will know who he is and what type of player he currently is and what type of player he can be. It will be an invaluable experience for Edey who will be given advice on what he needs to improve upon in order to raise his draft stock. It’s a great opportunity for any player and it’s something that head coach Matt Painter always encourages his players to do.

As a reminder the deadline for players to remove themselves from the NBA Draft and return to college is May 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM. Still have 22 days to go as of this writing.

Good luck to Edey at the combine.