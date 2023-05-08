Commits Commits Everywhere!

Ryan and I are back at you to take a look at the newest Boilermaker commitments. And this time that means more additions from the transfer portal for Purdue football including some much needed help at WR and in the defensive backfield. Purdue has added even more players since then. We also touch on the latest backup QB and a HS running back commit. It’s been a busy week for Ryan Walters and Purdue football.

Ryan and I give our feelings so far about what Ryan Walters has built here at Purdue. Here’s a clue to what we are thinking, flying colors. He’s been nothing but brilliant so far. Of course the field is where his hardest test comes from but so far everything he’s done outside of the games has been absolutely top notch.

On the basketball side of things we talk about the brilliant discussion about failure as a step to success that became relevant once again following the Bucks losing in round one. It’s a worthwhile conversation that seems to keep coming back to us. Then we chat about the most recent basketball commitment. Purdue now has 3 commitments for 2024.