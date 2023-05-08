Robbie Hummel Set To Return To Men Of Mackey

For the uninitiated, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 64-team open invitation basketball tournament mostly featuring teams filled with former pros who played their college ball at the same school.

Purdue’s representatives, Men Of Mackey, secured the return of arguably their most important player.

Robbie Hummel has re-signed with Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) for TBT 2023!@RobbieHummel is ready to put his body on the line again and do WHATEVER IT TAKES to win this summer with the @BoilerBall alumni pic.twitter.com/gs3ZWQvs5Q — TBT (@thetournament) May 8, 2023

Robbie Hummel, an Indiana native who played at Purdue from 2007 to 2012, will rejoin the team in the 2023 tournament set to take place across the course of the summer. It will be his third consecutive year with the team after playing professionally in Spain, Italy, Russia, and perhaps most memorably for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hummel has worked as a basketball analyst between ESPN and the Big Ten Network and regularly appears on multiple SiriusXM sports channels. He led the United States to a gold medal in the 2019 FIBA three-on-three tournament and was named 2019 male athlete of the year by USA Basketball.

TBT is set to begin in July across seven regions, labeled Wichita, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse, Lubbock, Xavier, and Dayton, the final of which being the region to which Men Of Mackey are assigned. In 2022, Men Of Mackey won in the first round before losing in the round of 32 to The Money Team (TMT), a team of non-former teammates assembled by boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The full roster has not been announced, but they will be coached by Ryne Smith, a Purdue alum and current Director of Basketball Operations at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.