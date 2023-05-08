Luke Griffin Jumps On-Board to Boost Offensive Line

With the losses of Eric Miller and Spencer Holstege to the transfer portal, Head Coach Ryan Walters and Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell knew immediate help along the offensive line. Losing experience like those is tough to replace but the commitment of Missouri transfer Luke Griffin gives the Boilers some flexibility along the offensive line they didn’t have before. Griffin appeared in over 30 games in his playing time at Missouri and started mostly at guard in 2021 but appears to be able to play tackle, where he played in high school.

The former top 600 nationally ranked player in the 2019 class, Griffin was originally ranked as the 45th overall offensive tackle. Currently Griffin stands at 6’5 and 325 pounds and provide a big body along the line with SEC experience that should bode well for the Boilers as Head Coach Ryan Walters continues to look for help in the most pressing areas. Griffin will have two years of eligibility remaining following a redshirt season in 2019.

Griffin originally held offers from programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina, among others. The pull for Griffin appeared to be a familiarity with many of the staff members at Purdue, including new offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, whom Griffin played under at Missouri.

Griffin appears as though he will slide into an offensive tackle spot as the interior offensive line is set with center Gus Hartwig and guards Marcus Mbow and Jalen Grant (transfer). The left tackle position is held down by impressive RS Sophomore Mahamane Moussa so Griffin could compete for the right tackle starting position.

Here are Giffin’s HUDL highlights from his senior season in 2019: