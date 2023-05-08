Lorrin Poulter Commits to Purdue

Megan Renner announcing her medical retirement after tearing her ACL for a second time left Purdue volleyball without a setter with only a few months left before the season kicks off. Coach Shondell hit the transfer portal and landed Lorrin Poulter, a grad transfer from the University of Denver.

Poulter attended Eaglecrest High School in Aurora Colorado where she was named MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week, EHS All-Tournament team and was invited to the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports her senior season.

She went on to University of Denver where she played all four years. She had a breakout year last season recording 68 kills, a career-best 1040 assists, 214 digs, and totaled 6 double-doubles on the year.

She’s also elite from the service line notching up 47 aces placing her 30th in the nation and 2nd overall in the Summit League. Her efforts last season earned her All-Summit League First team. Poulter brings experience at the setter position the Boilers were lacking.

Purdue still has all-star freshman setter Taylor Anderson coming in as well. Anderson was the No. 1 ranked setter by PrepDig and won four state championships at her high school. At 6’ 1” she was highly sought recruit from Texas bringing height and athleticism.

The Boilers now have some depth to work with as they adjust to new faces on the squad. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Taylor and Poulter split some time up front and having options is never a bad thing. With some elite hitters and an experienced libero already, Purdue has all the components to be competitive next season if they can come together.