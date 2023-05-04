Purdue Basketball: Purdue Headed North?

It appears that the Boilermakers have scheduled a game to be played north of the border.

NEWS: Purdue will play Alabama and TCU will face Clemson in a doubleheader in Toronto on December 9th, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/z0F9JEy1Hk — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 3, 2023

As per Jon Rothstein, Purdue will face Alabama in Toronto, Ontario on December 9th, 2023. No official announcement has been made.

Should reigning national player of the year Zach Edey elect to stay, it would serve as a homecoming for the massive center affectionately referred to as “The Big Maple.” Edey has entered his name into the draft while retaining the option to return for a senior season.

The Boilers and the Crimson Tide both spent the majority of the 2022-23 season ranked in the top ten, providing an early season litmus test for two programs with high expectations entering the upcoming school year.

The showcase will also feature a matchup between Clemson and TCU.

This trip north of the border means both Purdue’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have games to be played outside of the United States this fall; last month the women’s team announced their invitation to play in a ten-team tournament held in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving break. The Baha Mar Hoops Flamingo Championship will be held between November 20th and 22nd at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.