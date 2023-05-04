From Buffalo To Boilermaker- Marshall WR Corey Gammage Commits To Purdue

Purdue football picked up another wide receiver this week when Corey Gammage announced his commitment to the Boilers. Gammage is a 6’2”, 188-pound pass catcher originally from Delray Beach, Florida.

He spent the start of his collegiate career at Marshall after receiving offers from Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn. In his four years there he caught a total of 178 receptions for 2,239 yards and 13 touchdowns. His senior season he averaged 14.8 yards per catch.

Gammage will be the second wide receiver picked up in the transfer portal along with Jahmal Edrine from FAU. They will join fellow Boilers TJ Sheffield, Abdur-Rahaan Yaseen, Mershawn Rice, Deion Burks, and Broc Thompson in the receiver position.

Getting another solid wide receiver was crucial for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s air-raid offense which will likely use four wide receivers or three receivers with a tight end. Walters has picked up 13 transfers this offseason and by landing Gammage he continues to add some depth to his roster.