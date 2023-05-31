 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball: Alaina Harper transfers to Purdue joining sister Caitlyn

Coach Gearld’s roster now features 3 sets of sisters

By GamedayGabi
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alaina Harper is officially a Boilermaker and will be joining sister Caitlyn Harper at Purdue next season as a sophomore after playing at Grand Canyon her freshman year.

Last season she played in 29 games shooting 56.9% from the field and knocking down a trio of triples. She was awarded the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after averaging 12 points, 3.0 rebounds and shooting 76.9% from the field for the week.

She tallied a career-high 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with one triple in 17 minutes against Lindenwood on November 26th.

In highschool, she broke the single season rebounding record with 378 her junior year. She was awarded third-team All State her senior year and more impressively, held a 4.0 GPA with it.

This is the third set of sisters joining the Purdue roster along with McKenna and Madison Layden and Mila and Amiyah Reynolds.

Gearlds has now picked up 8 newcomers for next season. Her first true signing of five recruits was no. 21 on ESPNW in November, prior to nabbing the top 60 ranked Reynolds sisters.

