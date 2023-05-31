Zach Edey Announces Return to Purdue

The wait for Purdue Boilermaker fans is over: Zach Edey has announced he will return to Purdue for another season as the focal point for Head Coach Matt Painter to build around. The return of Edey means the entire core for Purdue will return a year after winning the B1G regular season and B1G Tourney and grabbing the program’s first #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. Edey will look to become the first back to back Consensus National Player of the Year since the award Bill Walton in 1971 and 1972.

More coverage to come from Hammer and Rails about the impact this has on Purdue’s outlook for next season and how it impacts the roster outlook as well.