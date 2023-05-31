94 Days to Purdue Football: JP Deeter

JP Deeter

Redshirt Freshman - Recruiting Class of 2022

Manvel, Texas - Manvel High School

6’3 280

Defensive Line

2023 Projection - Backup Defensive Line

Coming out of the Lonestar State of Texas, JP Deeter was a consensus 3 star prospect out of Manvel High School but was largely a ‘tweener’ type of athlete where most coaches didn’t know where he would eventually end up. Deeter has good speed and burst to play on the outside of the defensive line but had the body and build to add weight to his frame without losing much of that explosiveness. Deeter was set to start seeing playing time late last season but suffered an arm/shoulder injury that required him to have surgery and subsequently miss the entire spring. He should be ready to go for summer workouts after rehabbing with staff through the month of May on campus.

In the new scheme brought by new head coach Ryan Walter, it appears that there will be mostly three down lineman with a nose tackle (like Jamarrion Harkless or Cole Brevard) and two other defensive tackles/defensive ends. This second grouping of defensive tackles/defensive ends is likely where Deeter will find his home on the defensive line. His ability to be explosive and generate pressure while not quite being an inside guy but also not a true outside guy on the defensive line will be a boost to Walters’ first defense at Purdue. (video below is from spring of Deeter’s junior year in high school)

I’m not sure Deeter will be a starter in just his first true season at Purdue after a redshirt but that shouldn’t dissuade his ability to make an impact with the defensive unit. It will be interesting to see more of what the Purdue defense will look like as all of the spring practices and scrimmages were closed to the public and there has been no word on what will happen for fall camp coverage. We very well may not know what to really expect until the first game kicks off and the defense runs onto the field for the first time. What we do know is that Cole Brevard, Mo Omonode, Isaiah Nichols, and Damarje Lewis will be important pieces to that defensive line unit. Can Deeter slide into that rotation? I think he can.