95 Days to Purdue Football: Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson

Redshirt Senior

Defensive End

6’4” - 280 pounds

Anderson was a four star recruit out of high school from Murfreesboro, Tennesee and considered the second-best player in the state of Tennessee. He was the nation’s eighth-best strong side defensive end and No. 134 overall according to 247Sports Composite.

He started his collegiate career out at South Carolina where he played sparingly. As a freshman he only played in one game and recorded one tackle. His sophomore season he appeared in four games and got four tackles on the season.

In 2021 he transferred to Purdue to give the defensive end position some depth. He got playing time in five games last season making six tackles, 3 unassisted, and recorded a sack against Northwestern.

Right now Purdue has 6 players listed in the defensive end position; Joe Strickland, Sulaiman Kpaka, Jayden Scruggs, Isaiah Nichols, Prince James Boyd Jr. and Joe Anderson.

Nichols will probably be a starting DE but the other spot is wide open. Anderson took the most reps during spring ball and could easily land himself in the starting role as well with his size, strength, and experience.