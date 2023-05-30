Chloe Chicoine & Eva Hudson Drive USA U-21 Team to Title at Pan Am Games

Purdue appears to have one of the elite combinations in college volleyball this upcoming season and the recent run of success that the USA Women’s U-21 Team just enjoyed at the Pan Am Games in Mexico seemed to echo that sentiment. The Boilers had three of their players join the squad with Chloe Chicoine (OH) and Evan Hudson (OH) on the active roster and Raven Colvin (MB) as an alternate, making Purdue just one of three schools nationally to have at least three players from a single school on the roster and alternate lists (Texas & Florida).

The Americans had as dominate a run as you could have at the Pan Am Games this year by not dropping a set in their five matches, going 3-0 in all of them and not having a match closer than 4 points at the end. In the championship match against host Mexico, the USA won 25-13, 25-16, and 25-21 with Chloe Chicoine grabbibg a match high 19 total points. She also led that championship match with 12 kills, 5 blocks, and 2 aces while sharing a match high of 10 blocks. That level of play was standard for the blue chip recruit as she went on to grab the tournament’s MVP award and the best outside hitter award.

U21 Pan American Cup



MVP: Chloe Chicoine pic.twitter.com/103iwE6oeq — Avid (@AvidVolley) May 29, 2023

Although in more of a backup role for the Americans in the tournament, Hudson was an integral part off the bench for the Americans. Although full stats can’t be found, Hudson scored in each of the semi-final and finals matches. Raven Colvin did not travel with the team although she has made the roster for the U21 team the past two seasons with Chicoine.

The Boilers will return to campus this summer to train before their first matches of a highly anticipated 2023 season led by Head Coach Dave Shondell.