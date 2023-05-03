Men of Mackey Add Their Point Guard

Around this time for the last few years news about the Men of Mackey begins to dribble out and it’s one of the best things about the summer from a Purdue sports perspective. For those that are unfamiliar, the Men of Mackey compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with the grand prize of $1 million. Many of the teams are organized around former college coaches or particular schools. The Men of Mackey are one such team with a focus on former Purdue basketball players. Though in recent years they’ve had far too few Purdue guys on the roster for my taste they are still out there trying.

Earlier this week the team announced their first player and it was none other than Kelsey Barlow. Well, today they added a second player and he’s a Purdue luminary. A player who, hand in hand with Rapheal Davis, is giving back to the local community, and the all time winningest Point Guard in Purdue Basketball history. That’s right, it’s none other than Lewis Jackson.

ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT



The all-time winningest PG in @BoilerBall history is back! We are excited to announce @lew_jack is returning for his third straight year of TBT! pic.twitter.com/eV4Wwp0qwO — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) May 3, 2023

As the tweet says, this is the third straight year that Lew Jack will be back on the Men of Mackey. As someone who was at Purdue when Jackson was on the team it’s such a great sight to see him suit up these past few years. It’s just the right amount of nostalgia. Especially because Jackson can still hoop with the best of them. The things that guy can do and the sheer speed and quickness he has is still mind blowing to me. And the fact that he can dunk. Woooh boy.

As the roster continues to fill out for the Men of Mackey we will be sure to let you know who joins. It will be exciting to see Jackson play once again this year, but unlike the above clip I expect him to play in shorts with a more reasonable length. Congrats to Lewis Jackson and good luck, bring home that $1 million!