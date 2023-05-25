Purdue to Host 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals

A little over a week after the 2023 season ended for the Purdue Men’s Golf, the team may already have its sights set on where they would like to be next year: at home. That’s because in 2024, Purdue will be one of six hosts of an NCAA Regional event along with Texas, LSU, UNC, San Diego, and Stanford.

Next year? On our turf.



✍️ Mark your calendars for the 2024 #NCAAGolf Regionals at the Kampen-Cosler Course on May 13-15. @PurdueGolf will have it looking PURE. pic.twitter.com/GiGa8TXtXI — Purdue Mens Golf ⛳️ (@PurdueMensGolf) May 22, 2023

Hosted at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex right next to Ross-Ade Stadium, this Regional will be played on the Kampen-Cosler course, which was formerly known as the North course until it was redesigned by famed course designer, Pete Dye, in 1996.

The BBGC is no stranger to hosting these events, as Purdue has been a Men’s Regional host in 2004 and 2017 while also hosting the 2008 NCAA Men’s Championships. The complex has also hosted numerous other events such as the NCAA Women’s Championships, Big Ten Championship, and Indiana Open on multiple occasions.

The Regional will also come in the midst of the construction of a brand new clubhouse at the BBGC, following a $20 million donation by Purdue alumni Sam and Marsha Allen. Both in the class of ‘75, Sam was a member of the Purdue golf team and would later go on to be a board member and CEO of Deere and Co. Construction of the new clubhouse is set to begin later this year.

Have you seen “Full Swing” on @Netflix yet? Great news for golfers: The new @purduegolf Dye Clubhouse is scheduled for construction. ⛳ Sam and Marsha Allen have generously funded the facility named in honor of course architect Pete Dye. Find out more. ⬇️ https://t.co/696li7QTO6 — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) March 14, 2023

For updates on the BBGC, check here.

As for the Men’s Golf team, they will attempt to make Regionals for the 9th time in 10 years and play on their home course next May. That’s a ways away but we are hoping the team can play Back Home Again in Indiana.