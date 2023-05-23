Purdue Basketball Reaches a Milestone For The First Time Since 1982-1983

For a number of years before, during, and after my time at Purdue the number 14,123 meant a lot. It was the total number of seats in Mackey and it signified a sellout. That number stuck around for a long time until, as all things do, change came around. Mackey Arena was renovated and some cushy seats were added, then updated. Now, the official capacity of Mackey Arena is 14,876. Purdue did what has become the norm for them once again this year, they sold out every single home game. This marks 57 games in a row. The sellout streak goes all the way back to Jan. 15, 2019. Back in the halcyon days when Max was HBO Go (not even HBO Max), Twitter was owned by Jack Dorsey (and stockholders), and we hadn’t yet heard of Covid-19. What a time to be alive. Speaking of Covid, sure that interrupted things but you can’t really blame that on Purdue.

With these 16 sellouts Purdue landed in the top 10 of overall attendance for the first time since 1982-1983.

You all already know it’s the best place. pic.twitter.com/ZLNA56YlMe — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 23, 2023

As the graphic says, Purdue is just one of 8 teams to sell out all of their home games this year. You might be asking yourself, who are the other seven? Well, we’ve got you covered. Gonzaga, Houston, Xavier, Kansas, Dayton, Duke, and Auburn. With the 57 game sellout Purdue sits with the 4th longest sellout streak. Those three? Duke, Kansas, and Gonzaga.

Purdue finds itself in good company thanks to the best fans in the country. They helped bring home another regular season Big Ten Championship this year and they should see another great team next year.