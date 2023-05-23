Purdue Announces Alumni Game & European Trip for August 2023

The Purdue Boilermaker Men’s Basketball program announced that they will be holding an intrasquad scrimmage ahead of a planned tip to Europe in August along with an alumni game that will feature some of Purdue’s favorite past alumni. The intrasquad scrimmage will occur after the alumni game and will conclude a ten practice summer schedule ahead of their eleven day trip to Europe.

This will be the fifth time the alumni game is held and has previously seen as high as 50 former players, coaches, and staff members return for the weekend get together. This year, the weekend will be used to celebrate former Head Coach Gene Keady being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past year. Players and coaches for the alumni game will be announced in the coming weeks.

The current team will play an intrasquad scrimmage following the alumni game and will be the first look for what is likely one of the more highly anticipated seasons for Purdue Basketball. At that point in time, Purdue will know the decision looming for Zach Edey and if he will return to college or not. If he does return, Purdue is likely to be a top 5 pre-season team which has only occurred three times in program history and not since the 1987-1988 team was ranked 2nd in the pre-season featuring the ‘Three Amigos.’

If Edey does not return, the scrimmage will give Purdue fans a chance to see a lineup that will be markedly different featuring Trey Kaufmann-Renn, Caleb Furst, and Willie Berg in the post along with getting the first glimpse of highly athletic wings Camden Heide and Myles Colvin.

The alumni game and scrimmage will take place in Mackey Arena on August 5th beginning at 11:00am with tickets ranging from $5 to $15. Tickets will go on sale June 20th.