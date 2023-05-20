Lasha Petree Heading To Mexico For Pro Basketball Contract

Lasha Petree who carried a lot of our offensive power last season will be playing professional basketball for Abejas De Leon. Based out of Leon, Mexico; Abejas De Leon joined the National Professional basketball league back in 2009. They went 23-11 last season.

Lasha Petree is heading to Mexico on a pro contract with @Abejasdeleonfem✍️



Good luck LP! pic.twitter.com/ATXCo4GYOJ — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) May 19, 2023

Petree who was a grad transfer from Rutgers averaged 23.8 minutes per game and put up 14.1 points, 1.3 steals and shot nearly 40% from the field. A force to be reckoned with on the court who could drive and had an elite jumper that could take off at any moment for the Boilers. She was the type of player that led by example.

Before Purdue, Petree spent 3 years at Bradley where she averaged 18 points her junior season before transferring to Rutgers. She was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s preseason player of the year in 2020. She was selected first-team All-MVC as a sophomore and landed a spot on the defensive team. At Rutgers she made an instant impact averaging 8 points a game and shot her career best 38% from beyond the arc.

In high school, she was a runner up for Michigan’s Miss Basketball and won back-to-back state championships. A fierce competitor who brings energy and athleticism to the court. We hope the next level serves her well and excited to see her compete.