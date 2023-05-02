Braxton Myers Commits to the Boilermakers!

Braxton Myers, an early enrollee to Ole Miss, has committed to the Purdue Boilermakers following a brief stay in Oxford and likely following his position coach Sam Carter. Myers was a largely considered as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 class ahead of his early entrance to Ole Miss and was rated as a four star player by 3 of the 4 major recruiting services (247, Rivals, ESPN) and rated a 3 star on On3. Myers also held offers from 22 Division 1 programs including USC, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, LSU, and Florida State.

Myers jumped into the portal after a brief stint in Oxford with Ole Miss and followed his position coach to West Lafayette. Myers becomes one of the highest ranked players, according to 247 rankings, to enter the Boilermaker program as he is ranked 159th in his class. This ranks behind only Selwyn Lymon (50th), Doug van Dyke (56th), George Karlaftis (59th), Kyle Orton (100th), David Bell (113th), and J.B. Paxson (110th).

Overview:

At 6’1 and 190 pounds, Myers has the great frame to play in the physical B1G and likely has the inside track to start from day 1 at Purdue. Uses his length and size to really make it difficult for receivers to gain separation and shows great skill at timing to undercut and jump routes. Seems to enjoy and embrace the physical aspects of the game through shedding blocks with force and tackling through running backs and receivers. Really showed some high IQ in his ability to read plays and step into run support from the cornerback position. Seems to be a player who can add some additional bulk to play the safety down the line to provide additional abilities from a defensive standpoint as a strong safety.

There aren’t a lot of players that are this highly ranked coming into Purdue over the last two decades so I pulled in Drew for some help on this given Myers was also recruited to Clemson. Drew, take it away!

Drew

Clemson liked Myers, for several reasons, one being he reminded them of current Tiger Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba, also out of Texas, was a S/CB in the 2021 class, and went on to be a freshman All-American at safety in the ‘21/’22 season. I think Myers is more of a corner, and after watching a 1 armed Mukuba (played through a shoulder injury) struggle at corner for the Tigers last year after getting moved to the outside, in part, because of the injury and also out necessity, he’s more of a safety, but both share the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. Myers brings should bring a safety mentality to the corner position for Purdue. His ability to tackle will be a welcome addition to the Boilermaker pass defense that was left grasping at air way too often last season.