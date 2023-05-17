Purdue Baseball Swept By IU; Closes Out Season Against Nebraska

When it rains, it pours. Or in this case a tornado comes and just completely wipes you out. At least that’s what last weekend felt like when the Hoosiers swept the Boilers and scored 51 total runs over the 3-game series: a historic amount for both teams. Purdue is now 23-27 overall and 10-11 in the conference.

Phillip Glasser started IU off with a leadoff homerun getting 4 RBI in the first inning and IU rattled off another 22 runs to beat Purdue 26-11. On Saturday the bats remained hot for the rest of the weekend scoring 15 runs Saturday and 10 Sunday while the Boilers scored a total of 5 runs between the final two games.

Purdue pitching staff had no answer to contain the offensive firepower and struggled all weekend. To put salt in the wound, the sweep puts Purdue outside the top 8 of the B1G knocking them out of the Big Ten Tournament and cemented Indiana as conference champions.

Purdue has only made three appearances in the NCAA tournament, the last time being in 2018 and it will be another early summer for the Boilers. Purdue wraps up their season this weekend against Nebraska on Alexander field. The games will be on Thursday and Friday at 6pm and Saturday’s senior sendoff begins at 2pm. You can stream the games on B1G+.