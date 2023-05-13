Saturday Roundtable - Purdue Football Intro Music

If it’s Saturday, it’s the roundtable. A tradition unlike any other. A post where I ask all of our contributors a question and share their answers with you.

The Tiller Tunnel will open up this year. It gives Purdue an opportunity to refresh things and especially their entrance. What song do you think Purdue should use during their entrance?

Jumbo Hereos:

I want to get this out of the way first. It doesn’t matter what I think. I’m 37 years old. I’m not hip. I want the players to be able to choose whatever song they want to come out to and will get them hyped. That GIANT caveat out of the way I think you can tell by my username what song I think the team should come out to. When World’s Collide by Powerman 5000 will always be the Purdue football intro I love the most. Here’s the 2003 video uploaded courtesy of none other than STUUUUUUU.

This song just gets me hyped and gets me going. Maybe other teams use it, I don’t know, but to me this is the song that I think of when I think of Purdue football.

Gabi:

I’m going to go with Crazy Train. Just imagine it’s the first game of the season. Campus is buzzing with students and alumni excited for the first game, Harry’s has a line out the door and Ross Ade is packed. Everyone is anxious for the new era of Purdue football with a fresh young face at the helm. Ross Ade has been renovated and the new Tiller Tunnel is debuted. The fans are loud but the music is louder as you hear the instrumentals sound off then “All Aboard ha ha ha ha ha ha ha” as the players come running out. Let’s play football!

Jed:

So this can go a couple of ways and I know the easy answer here is throwing it back to the Tiller Era with the Jumbo Heroes and Powerman 5000’s ‘When World’s Collide.’ However, I’m going to give three different answers here knowing full well I may swing and miss.

1: AC/DC’s ‘TNT’

This is an all time classic rock song with big chords, awesome lyrics, and a great intro into the main part of the song. The idea here is that every time the band sings TNT, the fans would replace it with ‘Boi-Ler Up’ and keep the oy’s going. The lyrics also just seem to fit as well with the first few lines being ‘See me ride out of the sunset, on your color tv screen, out for all that I can get, if you know what I mean.’

2: Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse’

This was used by the men’s basketball program for their intro in 2022/2023 but using this would be great for football. A longer introduction can be made with the background vocals being ‘your left, your left, your left, right, left’ before getting into the song. There is an opportunity for the crowd to get involved as well with fans clapping above their heads to the song similarly to European soccer clubs. Not to mention, it is a track that most people under the age of 50 know about because it comes from one of the most iconic rappers of all time. Editor’s Note: I love this song and if you don’t choose When World’s Collide this is my next choice.

3: Travis Scott ft. Drake ‘Sicko Mode’

This song has it all, in my opinion. A smooth intro into a really hyped up track featuring two of the biggest hip hop artists in the world. You get a moon reference thrown in as well. This is probably the best one for young people but I know this one likely upsets the older crowds a bit more than the others.

Ryan:

I have been on this hill for years and I will die on this hill. Crazy Train is the obvious, slam dunk answer that could be on par with Sandstorm at South Carolina and Enter Sandman at Virginia Tech. Just imagine when you hear Ozzy scream “All Aboard, hahahahaha” and then a freaking train comes out of the Tiller Tunnel to a pyrotechnics display. Make it happen Purdue Football.