Men of Mackey 2023 Updates

The Purdue squad will be returning to the TBT again this year. Join us here to see who made the roster, when their first game is, and everything else about this summer’s TBT.
May 3, 2023, 8:17pm EDT
May 12
Men of Mackey: Kyle Mangas is Back
The former Indiana Wesleyan star is back for another run at the prize!
May 10
Men of Mackey: Nojel Eastern Joins the Squad!
One of my favorites is joining up with the Men of Mackey to make a run at the title this summer.
May 8
Robbie Hummel Set To Return To Men Of Mackey
For his third year, the former Purdue forward will participate with fellow Boiler legends in The Basketball Tournament.
May 3
Men of Mackey Add Their Point Guard
It’s a name you might recognize.