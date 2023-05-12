Men of Mackey: Kyle Mangas is Back

Another roster announcement has been made for Men of Mackey ahead of this summer’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.

ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT



Please welcome back one of our top leading scorers from last year and his third straight year of TBT, @Kmango2!



✅All-time leading scorer at @IWUHoops (3,453 pts)



✅4x Crossroads League POY (2018-21)



✅4x NAIA D2 1st Team All-American



✅2x NAIA D2 POY pic.twitter.com/zWiRll0Zyi — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) May 12, 2023

For the third consecutive year, Kyle Mangas will be a part of the team. He was one of the squad’s leading scorers last year and is expected to take his scoring a step further in the 2023 tournament.

Mangas is one of the few members of Men of Mackey who did not play his college ball at Purdue; the graduate of Warsaw High School in Warsaw, Indiana was named a Indiana All-Star before attending Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. There he helped the Wildcats win the 2018 NAIA Division II Tournam, and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player as a freshman.

He was named his conference’s player of the year all four years and was first team all-NAIA DII each of those years as well. He is the school’s all-time leading scorer (3,453 points) and averaged nearly 30 points per game in each of his four years, shooting 60% from inside the arc and 40% from three point land, which is insane to think about.

His father Tim was a letterman basketball player for DePauw University in Greencastle.

Mangas, a 6’4” 200-pound guard/forward, currently plays professionally in Lithuania. He previously played in the Czech National Basketball Association. Having current professional hoopers on the roster is crucial to success in the TBT and The Men of Mackey now have Mangas (Lithuania), Barlow(Bulgaria) and Eastern (Mexico). There are still several big name overseas Boilermakers with official offers from M.O.M. I would love to see play this summer (fingers crossed).