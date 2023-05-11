Purdue Men’s Golf Team Heads South to NCAA Regionals

For the 8th time in 9 seasons (2021 being the exception), the Purdue Men’s Golf Team will play in the NCAA Regionals with a shot to make the NCAA Championship for the 4th time in those 9 seasons. To do this, Purdue will need to finish in the top 5 of the 14 teams competing in the Clemson Region which is hosted at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina. By national rankings, Purdue currently is the 7th seed in the regional at 38th nationally. The other 13 teams in the regional are as follows: North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, San Diego State, Georgia Southern, Arkansas, New Mexico, Clemson, Furman, Middle Tennessee, Northern Illinois, Long Island, and Longwood.

Next stop… NCAA Regionals.



: The Cliffs at Keowee Falls

: 7,126 yards, Par 72 pic.twitter.com/VA7RMYQtl7 — Purdue Mens Golf (@PurdueMensGolf) May 10, 2023

Purdue will play with a lineup of 5 golfers under head coach Rob Bradley: Herman Sekne, Kent Hsiao, Nick Dentino, Nels Surtani, and Peyton Snoeberger. According to GolfStat, Sekne is currently ranked 21st in the nation and 5th in this regional behind UNC’s David Ford (5), GT’s Christo Lamprecht (7) and Ross Steelman (17), and Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (16). Nick Dentino also cracks the GolfStat leaderboard at 250. Another name in the field that you may have heard of is TAMU’s Sam Bennett, who became the first amateur in 18 years to finish in the top 20 of The Masters this year. Bennett was also the 1st amateur to shoot a bogey-free first round in 67 years.

Play will begin on Monday, May 15th and continue through Wednesday, May 17th. The top 5 finishing teams will get to play for the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 26th – May 31st.

You can keep live updates of the scoring here and check in on the course weather here.

Good luck to our Boilermakers!