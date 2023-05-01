 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Did All the Purdue Players Wind Up?

Ryan and I talk the NFL Draft and the Transfer Portal.

By jumboheroes and PURB97
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 East-West Shrine Bowl Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was a lot of player movement over the last 7-10 days. The NFL Draft was this weekend and the transfer portal was open (but closing) during our recording. Ryan and I walk you through the NFL Draft and what we think of the landing spots of all five of the Purdue players drafted, the most since 2004.

Then, we take a look at the NCAA Football transfer portal. There have been 20+ entrants to the portal from Purdue when you combine both windows. There have been fewer entrants, but some of those entrants seem poised to make a real difference on next year’s team.

Which positions came out better and which positions came out worse after the chaos that is the transfer portal? Keep in mind that due to grad transfers, waivers, and other loopholes the transfer portal is not fully closed. Purdue still has a chance to add a number of players and I expect them to do so before the season starts later this year.

But perhaps most importantly, I ask the question, peanut butter on a burger: good or bad?

Give us a listen and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

