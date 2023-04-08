Spring Game Cancelled Due to Ross-Ade Renovations

Purdue Athletics has announced that the spring game has been cancelled due to the renovations on Ross Ade Stadium. The game was supposed to be held April 22nd concluding their spring practices. Ross Ade is currently in phase 1 undergoing a 45.5 million dollar upgrade

Due to the ongoing renovations at Ross-Ade Stadium, @BoilerFootball will not play a spring game this year.https://t.co/EkrKGyiPeK — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) April 7, 2023

In replacement of the game, Purdue will hold a final practice on April 22nd. at Folk Field that will only be open to family and alumni.

A disappointing announcement as I think we are all anxiously awaiting to see this new era of Purdue football. After winning the West last year, I’m excited to see where Purdue stands with a new QB and guy on the sidelines. But as always, safety first for players and fans. We wouldn’t want anything falling from the rafters on them… oops sorry wrong sport.