Zach Edey Wins the Wooden Award

After starting award season 5/5 in NPOY awards, it was easy to assume that Zach Edey would win the Wooden Award as well. That assumption came to fruition today as Edey was announced the 2023 John R. Wooden Men’s Player of the Year earlier today.

Zach Edey is the winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year Presented By Wendy’s #woodenworthy pic.twitter.com/ddFher3kb3 — John R. Wooden Award (@WoodenAward) April 4, 2023

The 7’4 Junior is the 5th Big Ten player to win the award since 2000, joining Evan Turner, Trey Burke, Frank Kaminsky, and Luka Garza. The last Purdue player to win the award was Glenn Robinson in 1993-94; Robinson also swept all 6 NPOY awards. Zach Edey had previously won the following NPOY awards:

Naismith Trophy

AP National Player of the Year

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy

NABC Player of the Year

Sporting News Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year