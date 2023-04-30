Purdue Softball: Boilers Drop Weekend Series to Spartans

Purdue Softball went just 1-2 on their weekend trip to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. It is the second to last series for the Boilers before they wrap up their season as they will not be able to qualify for the B1G Tournament. Purdue dropped to just 5-15 in the B1G and are just 22-28 on the season and will finish below .500 for the third consecutive season. The Boilers have not had a winning record in B1G play since 2014.

During the first game of the weekend series, the Boilers were able to gather 13 hits but were not able to make their comeback in the 7th inning after scoring four runs to lose 8-9. Kiara Dillion and Tyrina Jones both went 3-4 during the first game but the Boilers being down 9-4 entering the 7th was too much to overcome.

Games 2 and 3 were played on Saturday as a double header with the Boilers getting no hit and losing 4-0. This was the 5th time the Boilers have been no-hit this season. In game 2, the Boilers were able to outhit the Spartans 10-6 and scratch together 4 runs to win 4-2. Led by Joy Made and Tyrina Jones both getting two hits, the winning run was driven in by Kiara Dillon in the 6th inning.

The Boilers will take to the diamond one last time at home inside Bittinger Stadium that will feature the Penn State Nittany Lions. There will be a flag giveaway for Space Day on Friday, Mental Health Awareness-Boilermaker Kids’ Club Day on Saturday, and Senior Day-Trading Card Day on Sunday. Purdue will likely honor the five seniors and two fifth-year players on the roster.

