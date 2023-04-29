Former Purdue Coach Carolyn Peck Enshrined Into Women’s Basketball Hall Of Fame

Leading Purdue women’s basketball to historic levels and winning the 1999 NCAA tournament Carolyn Peck will be enshrined into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night. Peck is joined with Lindsay Walen, Lisa Mattingly, Donna Lopiano and Cathy Boswell.

Peck led Purdue to a program best 34-1 record winning the Big Ten regular season title and conference tournament title before steamrolling through the NCAA tournament winning every game by double figures. The Boilers landed in the #1 spot on the AP poll for the first time in program history that season. Purdue remains the only Big Ten team to win a national title.

She was recognized for her achievements as the Naismith College Coach of the Year, the AP College Basketball Coach of the Year and the National Coach of the Year by the WBCA and USBCA.

Peck joined the staff in 1996 as an assistant coach for one year before they named her head coach the next season. She went 57-11 in two seasons winning the Big Ten Tournament twice and an Elite Eight appearance in ’97-’98. She then went on to coach in the WNBA for three seasons and five seasons as head coach for Florida.

Peck will be the third Purdue coach to be enshrined into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame joining Linn Dunn in 2014 and Gail Goestenkors in 2015.