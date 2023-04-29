Purdue Football: Cory Trice to Pittsburgh

After sitting atop the “best player available” board at ESPN for what felt like 3 rounds, Cory Trice Jr. finally received the call he’d been waiting for from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the 241st pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select DB Cory Trice Jr. pic.twitter.com/aKJP70kflG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Mike Tomlin and company landed a player most assumed wouldn’t be available at the 241st pick. Trice has all the physical attributes you look for in a modern corner in terms of size and speed, but a checkered injury history and occasional inconsistent play allowed the Steelers to land a 6’3”, 205 pound corner with 4.4 speed in the final round of the draft.

7th round picks don’t often stick, but Trice is such an intriguing prospect that I anticipate him making the practice squad, if not the full roster. 2nd round pick Joey Porter Jr and grizzled vet Patrick Peterson are penciled in as starters. That’s not exactly Rod Woodson and Carnell Lake. They have other untested depth, but no one with Trice’s size. It’s a favorable depth chart for a guy that, more than anything, needs to stay healthy.