Purdue Football: Payne Durham to Tampa Bay

Payne Durham is the latest Boilermaker off the boar after Tampa Bay used the 37th pick in the 5th round to procure the services of Purdue’s multi-talented tight end.

Durham heads into a Tom Bradyless Tampa Bay in need of an offensive overhaul. Baker Mayfield is now on the sticks for the Bucs, who honestly, don’t have much in terms of a proven tight end.

In terms of “win now” or “stability” Tampa might not be a great place to play for a few years, but in terms of “play now” Payne couldn’t be in a better situation. Tampa’s top returning tight end is....Cade Otton? Turns out Cade had a decent season in 2022, pulling down 42 passes for 391 yards and 2 touchdowns, but nothing insurmountable. This is a roster Payne can make, and a tight end rotation he could crack.

Another long wait that ends in a soft landing.