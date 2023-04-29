Purdue Football: Charlie Jones to Bengals

Charlie Jones is the first Boilermaker off the boar, after the Bengals used the 29th pick in the 4th round to select the record setting receiver out of Purdue (via Buffalo and Iowa).

Who Dey Chuck Sizzle



Charlie Jones is a Cincinnati Bengal! #ProBoilers



2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RtIcTIo6Ml — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 29, 2023

The Bengals already have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver featuring Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Jones is capable of playing in the slot or moving outside, and while not as big as Boyd, could help the Bengals move on from their expense 3rd receiver after signing Higgins to an extension in off-season.

Jones lands in an interesting spot. He has Joe Burrow pulling the strings of one of the most potent passing attacks in the NFL. At the same time, this Bengals team is in “win now” mode and will lean heavily on veteran players, making it a tough team to make. Charlie’s ability to return kicks could solidify his place on the roster while he continues to mature as a receiver.

Jones is the first Boilermaker off the board. Corey Trice, Payne Durham, and Aidan O’Connell all have a chance to come off the board in the next two rounds.