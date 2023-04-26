Jordyn Poole Commits To Purdue

Katie Gearlds picked up a huge commitment Tuesday when Jordyn Poole announced she would begin her college career as a Boilermaker.

Poole is currently a junior at Fort Wayne Snider where to she helped lead the Panthers to a 21-5 record and dropped 31 points in semi-state against Fishers. She was also awarded the Tiffany Gooden Award which is given to the most outstanding player in the SAC; she averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season.

Poole is the second commit from the 2024 class joining Kendall Puryears announcement last month she was coming to Purdue. Poole is a four-star recruit ranked by ESPN and currently the 55th best prospect for the class of 2024; she had offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Iowa, Ohio State among others.

Jordyns commitment comes a week after the Reynold’s sisters announced they would be coming to West Lafayette as well. Gearlds has been hitting the recruiting trail hard and looks to continue the momentum with the addition of Poole to the roster.