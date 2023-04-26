Purdue Baseball: Boilers face RedHawks in a mid-week tune-up.

Purdue

Overall Record: 19-20

Big10 Record: 8-7

Current Streak: L2

Miami (Ohio)

Overall Record: 13-29

Conf Record: 9-12

Streak: L1

@Mike_Bolton01 in the spotlight as he has an opportunity to become our all-time stolen base king in the homestand opener.





6pm

️ Alexander Field

@CarterDoorn vs RHP Martin Sosna

⚾️ Trading Cards Set 3 Giveaway

3 Deals: ️

Admission for #Purdue Students pic.twitter.com/osXCdbLhz7 — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 26, 2023

Purdue Players to Watch

Pitching

Carter Dorn - 1 W, 0 L - 5.85 ERA - 1.45 WHIP - 11 appearances, 1 start

Dorn, normally a reliever, gets the mid-week start tonight. He picked up a win in a similar midweek game on April 19th against Butler, going 5 innings, giving up 8 hits, 7 runs (all earned), striking out 3 and giving up a walk. Purdue’s pitching is an issue. They desperately need the 6’3, 200 pound sophomore out of Lake Central to bring his best stuff tonight.

Batting

Mike Bolton Jr - Avg - .296 - OPS .889 - H - 34 - RBI - 15 - HR - 3 - SB - 24/27

Bolton tied Purdue’s all time base stealing record over the weekend, he looks to break it against Miami (Ohio) today. A nice individual mark for an otherwise frustrating season (thus far) of baseball. Bolton Jr is a crowd favorite and will break this record in front of the home crowd at some point over the next run of games, it may as well be tonight.