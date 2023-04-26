Purdue Football Friday Night Under the Lights for Game Against Wisconsin

It’s the slow season here at Hammer and Rails, and in Purdue sports in general, as the big draws of football and basketball aren’t in season. So we rely on news that comes out about schedules, as you saw yesterday with the Big Ten Men’s Basketball conference slate, and some of the sports that don’t get near as much attention. But, sometimes, things are announced that we know the fans want to hear about. Today is one of those days.

For the first time ever...



Big Ten Football, Friday Night, Under the Ross-Ade Lights!



Wisconsin

Sept. 22#BoilerUp | #TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/0pNkSGAPnD — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 26, 2023

Purdue will take on the Badgers from Wisconsin under the Friday Night Lights. With clear eyes, and full hearts, they can’t lose! Right? I mean right? When has a Purdue vs. Wisconsin night game at Ross-Ade Stadium ever turned out poorly for the good guys? I can’t think of a single time that has happened.

It will be interesting to see these two teams play on a Friday night when you’d think a large part of the college football world will be focused on them. This game will be the fourth of the season for the Boilermakers but Ryan Walters first Big Ten game as the head man. Luckily he gets to start the conference season at home, unluckily it’s against Wisconsin.

Ross-Ade Stadium is just different at night though. There’s magic in that old stadium somewhere when the lights turn on. We of course all remember the Tyler Trent game but we also can’t forget another recent defeat of a top 5 team in Michigan State just two seasons ago. Hopefully you all can find your way to Ross-Ade on a Friday to support our beloved Boilermakers.