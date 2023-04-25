 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Baseball: Valpo Game Postponed

Purdue’s scheduled game tonight could be rescheduled in May.

By Drew Schneider
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The start of the longest homestand in Purdue baseball history will have to wait another night.

The reason for the postponement hasn’t been released yet, but I’m sure the Boilermakers don’t mind avoiding a cold and potentially wet night. This gives the staff an extra day of rest, and after being massacred by Maryland, that’s not a bad thing (although I’m not sure rest is the issue).

Purdue, instead, will play Miami (OH) tomorrow, followed by a weekend series with Rutgers. Hopefully you’ll get some decent baseball weather.

