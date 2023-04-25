Purdue Baseball: Valpo Game Postponed

The start of the longest homestand in Purdue baseball history will have to wait another night.

No Game Tuesday at Alexander



Homestand opener vs Valpo has been postponed. May makeup date TBD. Fans with tickets for Tuesday can exchange them for GA seats to any future home date.



Trading Cards Set 3 giveaway moves to Wednesday's 6pm date vs Miami, which is a $3 game. — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 25, 2023

The reason for the postponement hasn’t been released yet, but I’m sure the Boilermakers don’t mind avoiding a cold and potentially wet night. This gives the staff an extra day of rest, and after being massacred by Maryland, that’s not a bad thing (although I’m not sure rest is the issue).

Purdue, instead, will play Miami (OH) tomorrow, followed by a weekend series with Rutgers. Hopefully you’ll get some decent baseball weather.