Boilermaker Tennis Weekend Update

With the weekend over let’s take a look at how the Purdue tennis teams did this past week. We will take a look at the men first.

Men’s Tennis

The men had just one match over the past week. Their final regular season conference match in fact. The Boilermakers fell to Penn State 2-4. This left them at 0-9 in the conference and it’s certainly been a tough one this year. Purdue got their two points from Daniel Labrador, a transfer, at the #1 singles position, and Tomasz Dudek in singles competition. The Boilermakers pushed the Nittany Lions to multiple third sets but simply couldn’t close it out. It was an improvement for the Boilermakers but surely not where they want to be.

The team will next be in action on April 27th in Bloomington for the Big Ten Tournament where they will take on the Spartans of Michigan State. These two teams met earlier in April where the Spartans came out a 4-2 victor. With the way the season is going this is likely to be the last match for the season.

Women’s Tennis

The women’s squad has had two matches since we last checked in with them. They went 1-1 during this time with the win being a forfeit against Minnesota. According to the Star Tribune the Minnesota women’s team had been beset by injuries and illness which had forced them to forfeit matches throughout the season before ultimately pulling the plug entirely last week. What a strange season that must have been.

Purdue also took on Wisconsin and came out the loser 4-1. Purdue’s sole point came from the #4 singles position as Kennedy Gibbs won 6-4, 6-4. Purdue wasn’t able to muster any additional points despite #1 singles pushing the first set to tiebreakers and the #2 singles being an unfinished match due to the intricacies of college tennis scoring. Purdue lost the doubles points by a combined 12-1 which, if you know anything about tennis, you’ll know is not ideal.

The women finished the conference season with a winning 6-5 record good for 7th in the conference. The Big Ten Tournament will take place in West Lafayette this week. Purdue faces 10th ranked Nebraska on Thursday at 3:00 PM.