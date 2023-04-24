Purdue Baseball: Boilermakers Drop 2 of 3 to Maryland Over the Weekend.

Purdue Season Record: 19-20

Purdue Conference Record: 8-7

Current Streak: L2

Friday

Purdue 10 - Maryland 8

Bob Smith stadium sounded like an aluminum press on Friday night, with the Boilers and Terps denting their bats. Pitching was nowhere to be found, as both teams put up double digit hits (Purdue-16, Maryland -11). The Boilermakers used three crooked number innings (2 in the 3rd, 6 in the 4th, 2 in the 8th) to help build their lead, and then held on late for the victory. Maryland put up 6 combined runs in the 7th and 8th innings before getting shut down by Purdue’s Jackson Dannelley in the 9th, preserving the Boilermaker victory.

Purdue Player of the Game - Batting

DH - CJ Valdez: 2/4 - 2 H - 3 RBI - 1 BB - 1 SO

Pitching

W - Stephen Khal (5-2) - 6 IP - 4 ER - 7 SO - 2 BB

S - Jackson Dannelley (S-2) - 2.1 IP - 1 ER - 3 SO - 2 BB

Saturday

Purdue 5 - Maryland 6

Purdue came out strong on Saturday, putting up 5 runs in the first 5 innings, but Maryland put up 2 runs in the second and 4 in the 4th to take a one run lead heading into the 6th. That’s all they would need as the was suspended in the 7th inning due to weather and picked up the next day. Purdue couldn’t push across the needed run to tie the game, despite having a runner at 2nd and 3rd and only 1 out in the top of the 9th. Maryland’s pitcher Nigel Belgrave took a deep breath and fanned the next 2 Purdue hitters to save the game.

Purdue needed this win, but couldn’t generate a run late, despite being in perfect position to take the 2nd game of the series.

Purdue Player of the Game - Batting

DH - CJ Valdez: 2/3 - 2 H - 2 RBI - 1 BB

Pitching

L - Jonathan Blackwell - 3 IP - 7 H - 6 R - 5 BB - 2 SO

Sunday

Maryland started with a flurry in the series deciding rubber match, putting up 5 runs in the first 5 innings while holding the Boilermakers to a single run in the 2nd. The 6th saw Purdue pull 3 back, to close the lead to 1 run, but they immediately gave those 3 runs back in the bottom of the 6th, making it a 4 run deficit. The Purdue bats, asleep for the first half of the game, sprung to life again in the 7th, putting up an additional 2 runs to again close the lead to two runs, but the pitching and defense couldn’t hold again, giving 2 runs back in the bottom of the 7th. The Boilermakers put up another 2 in the 8th to make the game 8-10 and this time Maryland didn’t answer in the bottom the 8th. The Boilers needed 2 to tie and 3 to take the lead in the 9th, but Maryland pitcher Dave Falco retired Purdue in order on 2 ground outs and a game ending K.

Purdue Player of the Game - Batting

CF - Couper Cornblum - 2/4 - 2 H - 2 R - 1 BB

Purdue Pitching

L - Kyle Iwinski (2-4) - 4.2 IP 9H - 5 R - 4 ER - 3 SO - 3 BB

Overall

After taking the first game, Purdue was in prime position to grab the second, but couldn’t push a runner across when they needed to most. Sunday saw enough offense to win, but not enough pitching. That’s sort of been the issue all season. Purdue can either hit or pitch, but struggle to do both in the same game.

Mid-Week Games

Tuesday - 4/25 - Valparaiso - 6PM - B1G10+

Wednesday - 4/26 - Miami (OH) - 6 PM - B1G10+