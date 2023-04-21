Amiyah Reynolds Set To Join Sister Mila At Purdue

Amiyah Reynolds was released from her letter of intent to Maryland and will join her sister Mila in West Lafayette.

Amiyah is a 6 foot guard who averaged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 steals her senior year before her season-ending foot injury. She finished second in program history with 564 assists and eighth in scoring with 1,122 points.

Purdue was Amiyah’s first offer in 2019 and was on her finalists before ultimately deciding to join her sister Mila in Maryland. Mila entered her name into the transfer portal from Maryland last month and announced Wednesday she would be joining the Boilermaker family. Her sister announced her commitment the same day.

“I would say Purdue has always been at the top of my list since my recruiting started, especially since they were my first offer in 2019 I’m pretty sure,” said Amiyah via text Tuesday. “The biggest reason is coach Katie Gearlds. She’s been my favorite for the longest. She’s competitive and fiery but also super smart and I think we are very similar in that way. She’s building something really good at Purdue and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The Reynolds sisters along with Rashunda Jones, who is also headed for Purdue, attended South Bend Washington in high school and helped lead the squad to the Class 3A championship game in 2022. Jones was the top scorer for the Panthers averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Panthers went 27-1 this season led by Reynolds and Jones. Both women were both up for Miss Basketball this season placing 2nd and 3rd and both were Indiana All-Stars.

The trio announced they are excited to be playing together again; after winning a ring together in high school they want to do it again for Purdue. Gearlds hit a home run landing both these sisters as they were equally touted as high recruits. With her players coming back and new faces joining, its going to be an exciting season for the Boilers.