Purdue Football: 2023 Running Back Christian Womack Commits

Head Coach Ryan Walters and Purdue Football have dipped into the Lonestar State of Texas for running back Christian Womack out of Tomball. The 6’1, 195 running back has a reported 4.45 40 yard time along with a spectacular senior season where he was the leading rusher in Texas’ 6A high school football division with 2,111 yards and 28 touchdowns. In his junior and senior years, Womack rushed for 3,494 yards and 49 touchdowns. Womack also holds a 3.0 overall GPA.

Ryan Walters has not been shy in voicing the needs that the roster has right now heading into his first season and addressing the lack of depth at running back was one of those items. Walters searched out a number of different options and seems to have honed in on Womack who didn’t have any offers from any D1 programs but did have 13 D2 offers along with walk-on opportunities at Tulsa, Abilene Christian, Texas State, and Central Arkansas. In an interview with Hammer and Rails, Womack stated Coach Conard broke down how they see him fitting into the offense:

‘They’ve broken down to me how the offense works and how I’m the running back they need with some speed to make a guy miss and get those home run plays or to even get those 4-5 yard plays to get things rolling to set up our offense.’

Womack also appeared to be very thankful and appreciative of the potential opportunity after being overlooked throughout his junior and senior seasons.

‘When the time comes and god gives me this chance I’m hoping to bring the energy and humbleness to bring home a championship!!!’

Womack could join standout Devin Mockobee and converted wide receiver Tyrone Tracy in the backfield that will feature a very different set of backs for Purdue that have more speed than Purdue fans are used to over the last several seasons.

For a comp that Boiler fans would know, Womack looks and plays very similarly to Akeem Hunt from the class of 2011. Womack does a very good job finding lanes and searching for cutback opportunities while getting upfield as quickly as possible. A definite ‘put his feet in the ground and go’ type of back, Womack doesn’t make a lot of moves but shows some elusiveness to break into open field. His speed shows an ability to break out into the open field and run away from most defenders and appears to have the ability to get the edge when necessary. Shows some willingness to run between the tackles but will need to continue to add bulk if he wants to become an every down type of back. He may also be able to serve as a very good kickoff return specialist as well.