Purdue Softball Takes On Ohio State In A Three-Game Road Series This Weekend

Purdue caps off the week with a three-game road series against Ohio State (27-14, 8-6) this weekend. Tonight’s game begins at 6 pm followed by a 2:00 game Saturday and 1:00 game Sunday. All games will be streamed on B1G+.

I won’t put it lightly; the Boilermakers are struggling this season. They are 12-24 on the season and 3-11 in Big Ten play. The did just get a victory over Butler during a 5-inning midweek game 9-1.

Alex Echazarreta has the team best .321 batting average and .970 OPS while Tyrina Jones leads the Boilers with 27 RBI and 29 runs scored. Purdue utilizes four different pitchers; Mo Wimpee has the team’s best ERA at 2.94 in 52 innings and 35 strikeouts. Echazarette has been used the most with a 3.66 ERA in 82.1 innings.

Ohio State Scout Report

OSU has won 7 of their last 8 including a midweek double header at Penn State. The Buckeyes are currently ranked 6th in the conference and third in batting average (.306) and 29th in the latest RPI. On the national level, OSU is fifth in doubles per game with 1.73 and 12th in triples with .37. They lead the Big Ten in both of those categories.

Sophomore Melina Wilkinson leads the team at the plate with a .411 batting average and leads the conference with triples (6). She has 43 RBI and 43 runs scored. Five other starters are also batting over .300. Senior Sam Hackenbracht is hitting .345 overall and is second on the team with 6 home runs and 27 RBI.

Pitcher Allison Smith has a 2.71 ERA followed by Emily Ruck with a 3.86 ERA. Smith is third in the Big Ten and 20th nationally in strikeouts this season while Ruck is 3-1 in her last four conference games.