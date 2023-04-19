Katie Geralds lands prized transfer Mila Reynolds from Maryland

Purdue Boilermakers Head Coach Katie Geralds landed a big piece for the program moving forward on Wednesday with 2022 standpoint recruit Mila Reynolds transferring back to the Hoosier state. Originally, Reynolds committed to Maryland and played the 2022-2023 season averaging just 5 minutes per game and scoring 1 point per game but will enter the Boilermaker program looking to fill a larger role in the Boilermaker offense.

Reynolds was one of the most sought out recruits in the 2022 class, ranking 60th overall and the 16th best guard in the country. She chose the Terps originally over Purdue, Stanford, Iowa, and NC State.

Reynolds, who averaged 21.5 points her senior year, will fill a gap that Purdue sorely needs in their lineup that lacks some length and athleticism to pair with dynamic point guard Abby Ellis. Reynolds will be able to play the 2 or 3 in Purdue’s lineup and her skills and athleticism will be featured in Katie Gerald’s offensively friendly offense that has seen a resurgence over the last two seasons. Reynolds will have 3 more seasons of eligibility left at Purdue.